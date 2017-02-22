Councillors appoint Winnipeg’s first integrity commissioner

A prominent human rights lawyer has been named the city’s first integrity commissioner.

On Wednesday, council voted unanimously to appoint Sherri Walsh of the law firm Hill Sokalski Walsh Olson LLP. Walsh also acted as counsel to retired judge Ted Hughes during the Phoenix Sinclair inquiry.

Coun. John Orlikow recused himself from the vote because Walsh contributed to his campaign.

Councillors Jason Schreyer, Russ Wyatt and Ross Eadie also left the room, citing conflict of interest concerns, but didn’t specify a reason.

In her new role, Walsh will advise councillors on conflict of interest issues, either real or perceived.

The commissioner will report directly to council and be required to submit an annual report of activities.

The commissioner’s duties include the development of a new code of conduct, and control over a lobbyist registry, should one be established.

Gerbasi said she believes the province needs to change the City of Winnipeg Charter to give a commissioner full investigative and disciplining powers.

Even without those powers, she explained the role is greatly needed to keep the behaviour of elected officials and employees in line and ensure workplace bullying doesn’t happen.

She suggested the commissioner could establish a sexual harassment policy.

Walsh will start her new role as early as April 1, 2017. It will be a two-year contract, with option for renewal of up to an additional five, two-year terms.

The city has set aside $100,000 for the new office of the integrity commissioner. Of that, the commissioner will earn a yearly retainer of $25,000, with an additional $200 hourly compensation.

Food policy council

Councillors also approved a food policy council on Wednesday.

Essentially, the council would explore ways the city could promote access to health food, whether that’s through transportation, land-use rules and community services.

“Food security is vital as our city grows,” Coun. Cindy Gilroy said.

Coun. Jenny Gerbasi said she has received an “outpouring” of feedback from residents on this matter, noting the project has been years in the making.

“People need healthy food and a lot of times they can’t afford the food on the shelves,” she said.

The food council will cost the city $69,000 in annual fees and that cash would need to be approved through the 2018 budget. That means there's no guarantee the council will take root.