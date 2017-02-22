Little Manitoba girl who inspired others with selfless wish dies of brain cancer

NORWAY HOUSE, Man. — A little girl who was called an inspiration by community leaders in Norway House, Man., has died of brain cancer.

After she was diagnosed in July 2016, Jordin Bailey spearheaded a campaign to raise money to build a playground that other children in Norway House could enjoy.

The eight-year-old died on Feb. 17.

Ron Evans, chief of the Norway House First Nation, says they're devastated that Jordin is no longer with them.

But he says the message she left behind was a powerful one — to think about others more than yourself.

The Dream Factory, a Manitoba-based charity that fulfills the dreams of kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses, says it had never received a request like Jordin's before.

More than $60,000 was raised between the local community and The Dream Factory for Jordin’s playground.

Her mother, Lisa Kematch, spoke to CTV News in February about how proud she was of her daughter for choosing such a selfless last wish.

“When she said that I was like, ‘oh that’s so cool, my girl. Right on, you’re giving back to the community to get a park there’. Because, there’s no park there, ever since the Niska View area was built and we’ve always wanted one there,” Kematch said in the interview in February.

The community of Norway House plans to start building the playground by the spring of this year.