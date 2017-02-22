Province must now decide on public inquiry into Winnipeg's scandal-ridden civic projects

Coun. Janice Lukes was the sole dissenter in council’s call for a provincial inquiry into how business was done at city hall under the former administration.

On Wednesday, the St. Norbert councillor told her colleagues that, in principle, she's not opposed to an inquiry, but called the request to probe former real-estate deals “premature.”

She cited the ongoing RCMP investigation into allegations of fraudulent billing around the redevelopment of the new police headquarters and voiced concerns an inquiry could interfere with the investigation.

“I realize today I may be the only one not voting to call an inquiry, and I know I will take heat for that,” she said.

“But I must adhere to my principles. I’m not sheep or a rubber stamp. I do not want to prejudice a criminal investigation for political reasons.”

Lukes questioned why councillors need to rush into the inquiry request, arguing that the public has yet to see all the facts and evidence in the police headquarters case.

Other councillors did not share her concerns about timing and argued the city has a responsibility to restore residents' trust in city hall and take action.

“The time has come for this motion," said Coun. Russ Wyatt.

The RCMP is alleging that Caspian Construction, the company contracted to transform the Canada Post warehouse on Smith Street into the new home of the city's police service, paid former CAO Phil Sheegl $200,000 to land the job. RCMP also allege that Sheegl gave half that amount to former mayor Sam Katz.

The province has expressed no interest in holding a commission of inquiry while the RCMP investigation remains ongoing.