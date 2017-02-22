Toronto polar bear Juno headed to Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — Like her two brothers before her, Juno the polar bear is going to be leaving the Toronto Zoo for an extended visit at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Fifteen-month-old Juno was born in the Toronto facility in November 2015.

Next week she will be moved to the Journey to Churchill exhibit in Winnipeg, where she will be given opportunities to socialize and engage with other polar bears her age.

Juno is the little sister of Hudson and Humphrey, two Toronto-born polar bear brothers who spent a few years at the Winnipeg zoo before returning home last year.

Upon arrival, Juno will undergo a standard 30-day quarantine before being introduced to cubs Nanuq and Siku.

They are both living at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre, and are close to Juno’s age.

“We are privileged to have an internationally award-winning Arctic exhibit that can be home to many polar bears at the same time, all of whom help us educate visitors about the impacts of climate change on their species,” said Gary Lunsford, the zoo’s senior director of animal management and conservation.

“Having Juno come to Assiniboine Park Zoo will give her the opportunity to learn from and develop alongside other polar bears her age. This will be very beneficial to her as she continues to mature."