Jones on Jets: No asterisk needed, the rookie scoring record is Laine's

With two rocket-like blasts rippling the twine Monday night, Patrik Laine’s goal total hit 30 in his rookie season.

That means the young sniper’s already impressive first NHL campaign went from story-book to the history books, as he became just the fifth rookie in 25 years to score 30 goals in 55 games or fewer.

That’s a league-wide stat. It’s clear and straightforward, the record is clear, timeline is clear—he scored more goals in his first 55 games than all but a handful of the NHL’s best players of the past quarter century.

But with his 30th goal he also claimed the Winnipeg Jets franchise record* for rookie scoring, which, despite being anything but straightforward, needs to be recognized as legitimate.

The temptation to discount Laine’s record* stems from the fact that a rookie with a Jets logo on the front of his sweater (and "Selanne" on the back) scored 76 goals in 1993. That was the best rookie season ever, so Winnipeggers love the stat so much that they insist on discrediting Laine's record – with an asterisk – set Monday.

To be fair, they’re partly right. Teemu Selanne still holds the franchise record, but it belongs to the Arizona Coyotes franchise since that Jets team moved south in 1996. Not the Winnipeg Jets.

The franchise record* Laine now holds moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta with the team in 2011; the player he passed on the leaderboard was Ilya Kovalchuk.

He’s many goals away from Selanne’s high water mark, but that’s no reason to add a “Yeah but…” to every mention of his record.*

Kovalchuk’s NHL totals, with time split between Atlanta and New Jersey, includes 816 points in 816 games. He was an elite forward for the franchise Laine plays for today, and in any other market, there are no ‘Yeah buts’ when a current player takes over a franchise record.

Plus, Kovalchuk held the record for 15 years, having set it back in 2002. If 18-year-old Laine’s record* stands for as long, he’ll be a 33-year-old veteran player before someone starts sniping away at his old record* in Winnipeg. He deserves the chance to see it stand the test of time, but it won’t if another franchise’s records get pulled into the mix.

It makes sense that Selanne is an important part of the city’s hockey history. He’s a hall-of-fame-calibre player who started his career here. He tallied 1,457 NHL points in 1,451 NHL games, and even if only four of those seasons were in Winnipeg, his accomplishments matter – that rookie scoring mark most of all.

The cool thing about Laine and other Jets 2.0 players chasing franchise records is that they have both the history of their franchise (via Atlanta), and the golden age of the city’s old franchise (now Arizona) to compete with.

Fans can recognize Laine as a legitimate star, the best scoring rookie their team has ever had, and still remember fondly when they had an even better one.

But the fact is when True North brought the Thrashers franchise to Winnipeg and slapped the Jets moniker on it, that didn’t magically bring old Jets records from Arizona. It might be Winnipeg’s history, but they’re just not Winnipeg’s records anymore.

If Laine passed Selanne’s goal total, Arizona wouldn’t change its franchise records. He and his peers on this exciting, skilled Jets team deserve the chance to make their own history and set records in a new era—individually and as a team.

The league qualifies records with time because the game has changed so much, but Winnipeg doesn’t have to do that. If anything, the Jets’ record-keeping is made easier by the franchise switcheroo providing clear delineation between the modern and golden age.

So when records are set here, let’s try celebrating them as such instead of adding asterisks.