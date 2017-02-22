Winnipeg police renew calls for help in cold case

On the anniversary of her death, police are hoping someone can help chart Marilyn Rose Munroe's movements before she was found dead in a North End home.

Police know Munroe died before they arrived at a residence on Pritchard Avenue on Feb. 22, 2016.

They know the 41-year-old woman, who weighed about 130 lbs, stood about five-foot-six-inches tall and had long dark hair, was last seen wearing several sweaters and carrying a plastic bag.

But according to a prepared statement, "while the investigation is progressing, members of the homicide unit are attempting to ascertain Munroe's whereabouts and movements prior to her death."

Investigators are hoping to speak with "anyone who may have had contact with Munroe, specifically between the period of Jan. 21, 2016 and Feb. 22, 2016."

Police say details such as her travels, appointments, or anyone who may have contacted during that time could prove "critical" to their investigation.