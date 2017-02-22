Winnipeg School Division board considering levy increases

Despite Premier Brian Pallister's request, Winnipeg school taxes are going up.

But the question is “by how much,” according to Winnipeg School Division (WSD) board vice-chair Chris Broughton.

For the first time this year, the WSD is employing a trifecta of draft budget options, with the hopes of giving taxpayers a basic understanding of the process.

“We’re looking at three options, meant to be somewhat illustrative of the financial impacts and decision-making we as a board have to do and the difficult decisions we are faced with,” Broughton explained. Those options have been culled from ongoing community consultations for the 2017-18 school division budget, both in person and online.

He said that despite Pallister’s ask of school divisions to “get down to a situation where there’s no tax increase,” the WSD doesn’t believe that’s even possible.

“We would be looking at roughly $20 million in reductions to achieve that… so we don’t plan on getting it down to zero per cent increase, because we’d have to slash and burn to achieve that.”

Slashing and burning could mean cutting as many as 200 teachers, in addition to other programs and services.

The lowest percentage increase to the special education levy the board dreamt up is a three-per-cent hike. With that, the WSD would “have to find $5 million in reductions.”

“We’d make some significant changes to programming,” Broughton said. “You’d see a reduction in the nursery program by 50 per cent… half of our elementary schools would effectively lose the nursery program.”

Option two posed to ratepayers includes a 3.9 per cent tax increase, along with roughly $1.2 million worth of belt-tightening on the WSD’s part, but is otherwise a mostly “stand pat budget.”

Nothing new, nothing gained, and things like crossing guards, library assistants, and bus service could also be reduced.

“In order to expand and look at enhancing programming, which is option three, we would have to see a 4.5-per-cent increase in the property tax levy,” Broughton said, adding there would be about $1.3 million in new program funding. “But that means something to our students, to our staff, and to the community.”

He stressed that the entire administrative cost of the WSD is about 2.8 per cent, well below the mandated five-per-cent limit, and is already “pretty bare bones.”

“If we cut the entire WSD administration we’d still not have enough savings to not raise taxes,” he said.

To identify the source of the conundrum trustees are sharing with ratepayers, Broughton points to the 1.4 per cent increase in provincial education funding, which he said won’t even keep pace with rising operating costs, climbing two per cent in 2017/18.

Ideally, he and the WSD board would like to see more money from the province, who he says has “vacated its responsibility on education funding,” rather than ratepayers.

But since that’s not happening, he thinks the board’s transparency during the budget process at least gives people the chance to weigh in on how the extra tax money will support education, and how much more there will be.