'I’m just Tobias': Winnipeg trans teen wants preferred name on school report cards

Tobias Berger dreads getting his report card results back, as many teens do.

But there’s an extra stressor making him upset.

The 14-year-old transgender teen says his school, Miles MacDonell Collegiate, and school division, River East Transcona, continue to use his “dead name” on academic papers.

About two years ago, Tobias said he came out as transgender and began using a new name. The school continues to use his former name on correspondence, the Grade 9 student said in an interview Tuesday.

“Everyone calls me (Tobias) and everyone knows me by it. So if no one knows me by the other name, why would they need to?” he said. “When they call me down to the office or in class they do use (Tobias), but not on the report card or really any notes going home.”

On his latest report card distributed Feb. 14, Tobias scratched out his “dead name” and put his preferred one overtop.

His dad, Kurt Berger, called the River East Transcona School Division to try to get the situation fixed. He was referred to the province’s department of education after staff at River East told him there was nothing they could do.

“If he wants to use his name and I’m okay with him using his name, then I don’t understand what the issue is,” Kurt Berger said.

“It’s almost like a rejection. The schools do their part -- they talk the talk when it comes to inclusion. Unfortunately when something like this happens, it’s a huge step backwards.”

In an emailed response Tuesday, the school division’s superintendent Kelly Barkman said names on report cards are taken from Vital Statistics.

Therefore, a student’s name would have to be legally changed before the school could change it in their records.

Tobias said he plans to change his name legally once he turns 18.

“We suggested Mr. Berger call the Department of Education because during the development of the (report card) guidelines, they advised us a student’s legal name must be on their report card. This is the requirement for all students in K-12,” Barkman told Metro.

Barkman said he hasn’t heard from any other parents or students wanting name changes on report cards, but the division would be open to the idea if the province broached the subject.

“We want to treat all of our transgender students with respect and care,” he said.

A provincial spokesperson said the government is mulling the idea of new parameters for name changes.

“Report cards, transcripts and diplomas are legal documents and, as such, they require a student’s legal name," the spokesperson said in an email Tuesday. "However, the Manitoba government is aware of this issue and is reviewing the matter of preferred name on report cards with legal counsel to determine appropriate advice for school divisions and ensure consistency with respect to such documents.”

For those who don’t know Tobias is transgender, seeing his former name on report cards outs him unnecessarily, the teen said.

He wants his name changed on future report cards to avoid more embarrassment.

“I’m not ashamed of being trans, but they don’t really need to know,” Tobias said of his schoolmates.

“I don’t really talk about it a lot,” he said of being transgender. “I’m just me now. I’m just Tobias now and I don’t really talk about it because there’s really no need to.”

“(The name change) would make me feel so much better because I’m already upset that I can’t get my name legally changed at the moment. It would just…” he paused, sighing. “It would change a lot.”

Tobias said he is occasionally bullied and the perpetrators will sometimes use his "dead name" to taunt him.