From sweaty clubs to big spectacles: Billy Talent stays true to punk-rock roots

There was the guy with the glass eye at a show in Thunder Bay over 12 years ago, recalls Ian D’Sa of Billy Talent.

“There was this guy in the front row. Between songs, he asked me if I wanted to hold his eyeball,” said D’Sa, who is guitarist, chief songwriter and producer for the Toronto alt-rock band.

“He had a glass eye, and I remember him passing it up to me on stage. And I was holding it up to the audience, and then I gave it back to him,” he said.

That kind of thing no longer happens now that D’Sa and his bandmates in Billy Talent - drummers Jordan Hastings and Aaron Solowoniuk, bassist Jonathan Gallant and frontman Ben Kowalewicz - have moved up to much bigger shows, like the one they have lined up Thursday at the MTS Centre.

The experience is different now, said D’Sa. “Back then, (we were) literally just nuts and bolts; stripped down, on a stage in a sweaty club,” he said. “But what we’re doing with this record and where we are now, it has more production value and it’s a bigger spectacle than anything we’ve done before.”

That’s not to say that Billy Talent has lost touch with its punk-rock roots, however.

“I grew up listening to punk music,” said D’Sa. “I love it and I still listen to a lot of the bands I did in the early 90s. I literally hang out in the same bars when I’m home in Toronto.”

“I think maybe sometimes people will change when they do get some success. But us being together from the start, and still together now, has kept us grounded and kept us true to why we started the band in the first place.”

