Liberal MLA stages sit-in outside immigration minister's office

A concerned MLA is employing an old-school political tactic to get answers from the minister responsible for immigration on the province’s nominee program.

Cindy Lamoureux, the MLA for Burrows and the provincial Liberal Party’s immigration critic, staged a sit-in outside Minister for Education and Training Ian Wishart’s office starting Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Lamoureux said she spent the night in a sleeping bag on the marble floor outside Wishart’s office, awaiting written answers to a series of requests she posed.

The requests include knowing how many applications for the nominee program are currently under review and when their decisions are expected; and getting status updates on files already in the system, with the applicant’s consent.

Lamoureux said she has spoken with nearly 100 Manitobans who are concerned about the nominee program, many of whom have waited two to three years for decisions to be made in their cases.

“This is the only option they’ve given me. I’ve asked questions in question period. I’ve made statements inside of the house. I’ve reached out to Immigration Manitoba only to be told that I wasn’t welcome there,” Lamoureux said.

“I’ve sent letters to both the minister as well as the deputy minister and the only responses I receive are from their staff saying, ‘We’ve received your letter.’ No actual responses.”

Wishart had an impromptu meeting with Lamoureux late Wednesday to discuss her call for action. She said she's still waiting on his written responses to her questions.

In an interview Thursday, Wishart said Lamoureux “picked probably the worst day in a month to decide to do this because (between) cabinet and caucus all day (Wednesday), we had no time for her until after 5 p.m.”

"Any new MLA is always learning what they can and can’t do," Wishart said. (Lamoureux was elected in 2016.)

"There are some things, because of confidentiality, some things we can’t share. And I think she has blurred the line a little bit and she would like to know (confidential information) through her office."

Wishart said he met with Lamoureux and her father Kevin Lamoureux, the MP for Winnipeg North, in December to discuss immigration.

“She had every opportunity to put anything on the table then. I thought we talked out any issues that she had,” Wishart said.

Of the meeting, Lamoureux said, “It was mostly my father and him talking about immigration. I have my own battles.”

Wishart said his office would be providing written answers to her questions on Thursday.

He also noted there are “a lot” of changes coming to the province’s nominee program, including trying to clear the “exceptionally long” waitlist.