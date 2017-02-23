Manitoba premier announces funding, 14 emergency beds for refugees

After calling on the federal government to adopt a "coordinated approach" with the provinces in dealing with the influx of refugee claimants poring over the border, the premier of Manitoba announced his own plans to give emergency resources to agencies helping refugee claimants on Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart were at Welcome Place for a morning press conference to announce 14 emergency beds for temporary shelter, $70,000 in funding for MANSO (Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations) and $110,000 for a Welcome Place in 2017-2018.

The money for MANSO will be put toward hiring a refugee response coordinator, while the funding for Welcome Place will provide more access to support services like paralegal advice and transportation from Emerson to Winnipeg for refugee claimants.

"Manitobans have never, ever turned their backs on people," said Pallister. "(Manitoba) is once again the destination for those who dream of a better, safer life. Let's keep working together to make sure those folks, their dreams can come true right here in Manitoba."

Extra primary care paramedics will also be placed in the community of Emerson temporarily to assist volunteers already on the ground, Wishart said. He could not confirm how many paramedics would be dispatched yet.

Pallister said he has encouraged the federal government "to go beyond the talking points of us having had a worse problem 15 years ago and recognize there is a challenge today."

"I don't want this to be taken as a criticism of the federal government," he said. "I see an opportunity here for the federal government that they're not yet pursuing to improve the way we do things and to help make sure that we're addressing the situation that some would fear is getting somewhat out of hand."