Now this is pod transport: Manitoba RCMP will haul bad guys in pods

When police in The Pas, Man. catch bad guys, they won't always put them in the back seat of a cruiser.

Sometimes, they'll open a pod door, help them into a special secured seat, and haul them to jail with either a quad or a snowmobile.

The Pas RCMP introduced their new "off road vehicle transport pods" last week during the community's 70th annual Trapper's Festival Parade.

According to the oficial Manitoba RCMP Facebook page, the pods are "multi-faceted and can be used year round with a 'wheel to ski' change out," making them useful no matter the season.

In addition to being able to transport suspects and prisoners, the pod's "prisoner securement seat" can be removed, allowing the pod to be used instead for transporting patients.