Now this is pod transport: Manitoba RCMP will haul bad guys in pods
Manitoba RCMP has unveiled pods with interchangeable wheels and skis that can be used to cart suspects securely year-round behind ATVs or snowmobiles.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
When police in The Pas, Man. catch bad guys, they won't always put them in the back seat of a cruiser.
Sometimes, they'll open a pod door, help them into a special secured seat, and haul them to jail with either a quad or a snowmobile.
The Pas RCMP introduced their new "off road vehicle transport pods" last week during the community's 70th annual Trapper's Festival Parade.
According to the oficial Manitoba RCMP Facebook page, the pods are "multi-faceted and can be used year round with a 'wheel to ski' change out," making them useful no matter the season.
In addition to being able to transport suspects and prisoners, the pod's "prisoner securement seat" can be removed, allowing the pod to be used instead for transporting patients.
"Thanks to the versatility of the pods, they can be used for ATV/snowmobile collision investigations, missing or lost hunters, remote crime scene investigations, transportation needs during or after major snow storms and a variety of other uses," the Facebook post sharing an image of the pods said. "The Pas RCMP as a whole is excited to expand upon their service delivery to the towns and communities they serve."
Most Popular
-
Inside the Perimeter
VanRaes: Accused in bus driver homicide another victim of failed system
-
View from the 300s
Hustler: These NHL rookies stand the greatest odds of winning the Calder trophy