Refugee 'bottleneck:' Local experts criticize newcomer claims process

Though Manitoba’s surge of asylum seekers is making international headlines, a local immigration consultant says not enough attention is being paid to how the province will process the onslaught of refugee claims.

Rosanna Pancotto, an immigration consultant with Prairie Sky Immigration, said some of her clients have waited up to five years to have their claims dealt with by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

“It’s easy to say, let’s process them and they have this photo-op with the RCMP grabbing the kid,” Pancotto said, referring to the now-viral photos of RCMP officers helping a Somali family cross the border into Quebec.

“But the aftermath is what nobody is really talking about.”

The IRB expanded from one to two offices in Winnipeg this month, but doesn’t have any permanent members located in the city to hear refugee claims.

The Immigration Appeals Division occasionally sends members to Winnipeg to hear cases for about a week at a time, said Anna Pape, senior communications advisor with the IRB.

All refugee claim hearings are done via video conference calls from Vancouver or Calgary.

Pape said the Refugee Protection Division “does not have a substantial backlog” of hearings, though the Immigration Appeals Division is currently processing hearings from 2014.

“If one were to file an (immigration) appeal today, it would be heard in April/May of 2019 based on current average processing times in Winnipeg,” Pape said in an email Thursday.

Four of five local immigration experts Metro spoke to this week said having an IRB member situated in Winnipeg would speed up the hearings process.

Alastair Clarke, an immigration lawyer with Clarke Law, expressed concerns about the IRB members not being able to see refugee claimants delivering oral statements in person.

Sharing relevant paperwork between cities and proving documents, like birth certificates, are authentic can also take extra time from afar, he said.

“Two weeks ago when I was there, we had a report that came in the day before the hearing, which was very relevant to the proceeding,” Clarke said. “The commissionaire… tried to fax the documents to the member and there were technical issues. It took more than an hour."

Immigration lawyer Bashir Khan said in his experience, the video conference system was “quite adequate," while Pancotto said her clients left video hearings feeling “detached.”

“They felt that they couldn’t connect with the (member). The (member) just was not seeing them visually, was misunderstanding them,” she said.

Pape said the IRB has no plans to hire members for Winnipeg, despite the influx of refugee claimants arriving from Emerson.

“The IRB’s current approach is working well and with the additional hearing room we have added we believe we are well-equipped to deal with the workload in Manitoba,” she said.

“Nationally, the (Refugee Protection Division) is facing substantially increased intake and is taking a number of steps to respond to this growing, which includes hiring additional decision-makers in Toronto and Montreal.”

Regardless of how claims are heard, it’s important the cases aren't rushed, said Shauna Labman, a law professor at the University of Manitoba.

“The one thing we want to make sure of is that we’re not compromising the system – that people are still entitled to a fair oral hearing of their claim and the time to prepare that claim,” Labman said.