Winnipeg city council votes for provincial inquiry into real estate deals

Winnipeg city council has voted 15-1 in favour of a motion which asks the Manitoba government to launch a public inquiry into a number of controversial city real estate projects, including the new downtown police headquarters.

The motion voted on Wednesday was put forward by Mayor Brian Bowman following allegations of secret payments related to the headquarters development that went tens of millions of dollars over budget.

Audits have been done and the RCMP is investigating the headquarters project, but no one has been arrested and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Coun. Janice Lukes, who voted against the motion, says she supports the inquiry but is concerned about its cost and proceeding with it before police have wrapped up their probe.

Premier Brian Pallister has also said it would be inappropriate for the province to step in before police finish their investigation.