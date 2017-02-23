Downtown BIZ pleased with tagger-nabbing Centreline program

As much as Winnipeg loves its many murals, its downtown leaders care for graffiti tags a lot less.

Luckily, according to Shawn Matthews, the Downtown BIZ’s director of safety and outreach initiatives, a new proactive safety strategy of the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), called Centreline, is already paying off by limiting such activity.

He explained how Centreline, which involved specially training 200 officers to focus on crime and disorder downtown, has increased the number of police in the area at all hours, and “put more eyes on locations people would tag” in the process.

“That’s what we like about Centreline… from the business perspective,” he said.

From the BIZ perspective, having more officers around more often has been a boon for their “watch ambassadors,” civilian patrollers who aim to improve street safety.

The watch patrollers act as extra eyes and ears for the WPS, and Matthews said having more of their members nearby means they’re even more effective at addressing petty crimes like graffiti, as was the case last weekend.

“Our overnight patrol spotted someone acting suspiciously in the back lane and took some quick measures by contacting the WPS immediately,” he said, adding cops were already nearby when the watch made the call. “They were very responsive.”

According to a WPS release, the watch ambassador observed the suspect tagging several businesses, parkades, signals and other buildings with spray paint.

After getting the call for backup, responding WPS officers searched the area, “located the suspect tagging a building,” and made an arrest.

A 21-year-old is facing 42 mischief charges, as well as charges for possession of a weapon and cannabis.

As for the 27 or more properties that were tagged, Matthews says the BIZ has other programs to retroactively correct that issue.

“The Downtown BIZ is involved in graffiti removal, we send out teams every day to remove the graffiti from buildings and structures in the downtown,” he said, adding there could be other initiatives unveiled to further help Centreline curb tagging in the near future.

“We know there is a significant cost and impact to the perception of safety and cleanliness… so we’ve been having discussions about what it takes to not just apprehend those that are responsible, but also do more,” he explained.