Winnipeg police say nuisance 911 calls delay help for those who need it

Winnipeg police say that calling 911 for the wrong reasons can have a serious impact on how quickly someone who really needs help gets it.

The police force tells CTV Winnipeg that among the hundreds of emergency calls they receive every day are what they term nuisance calls.

They can range from people asking for directory assistance to requests for help with a problem parking meter.

One person called 911 looking to make changes to a cable television package while another wanted to know the hours of operation for the local landfill.

There are even those who call wanting to order pizza or to know what time it is.

Police say such calls are an ongoing issue for dispatchers because it can cause a backlog for people who really need help.

"It ties up that operator, first and foremost, because now that operator's not available for an emergency that could be waiting behind the call," says Janette Hedley, senior communications officer for the police service.

Winnipeg police don't have a way of tracking how often nuisance calls happen, but Insp. Kendra Rey, commander of the WPS communications centre, says they happen far more often than they should.

Even if the call is bogus, dispatchers have to ask enough questions to make sure it's not an emergency.

The WPS says the majority of 911 calls come from cell phones, which help keep people better connected to emergency services, but that also means dispatchers get more nuisance calls.

“I think just the fact that people have a phone in their hand all the time, that we absolutely get more nuisance calls as a result of that,” says Rey.