Winnipeg police search for man who stole Jets Heritage Classic jacket, jersey

On Monday afternoon, police say a man broke into a vehicle and several downtown offices and stole a number of items, including Jets gear, a laptop and a tablet.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's helping in finding this suspect they believe is responsible for several break and enters downtown.

Winnipeg Police Service / Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect they say made off with special Jets gear after a series of break-and-enters downtown.

Police say that on Monday afternoon, a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and stole a pair of grey Blue Bombers sweat pants with the words, 'Sideline Authentic,' down the left calf and a pair of white Jordan shoes. 

Police alerted media to the incident on Thursday, circulating surveillance pictures of the suspect. 

According to a release, police say the suspect changed into the stolen clothing and broke into several commercial offices in the 300 block of Graham Avenue. 

The items he stole includes a laptop, a tablet and a number of inactive iPhones. 

Police believe he also took a one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket, with the right sleeve signed by Dale Hawerchuk and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police.

