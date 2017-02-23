Winnipeg police search for man who stole Jets Heritage Classic jacket, jersey

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect they say made off with special Jets gear after a series of break-and-enters downtown.

Police say that on Monday afternoon, a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and stole a pair of grey Blue Bombers sweat pants with the words, 'Sideline Authentic,' down the left calf and a pair of white Jordan shoes.

Police alerted media to the incident on Thursday, circulating surveillance pictures of the suspect.

According to a release, police say the suspect changed into the stolen clothing and broke into several commercial offices in the 300 block of Graham Avenue.

The items he stole includes a laptop, a tablet and a number of inactive iPhones.

Police believe he also took a one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket, with the right sleeve signed by Dale Hawerchuk and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey.