Will this be the shortest skating season on the Red River?

An unpredictable winter has thrown just about every inconvenient obstacle imaginable at the folks maintaining Winnipeg’s frozen river trail, for a net result that “is probably going to be the shortest (skating season) in the last decade.”

Chelsea Thomson, spokesperson for The Forks and the Red River Mutual Trail, said things looked dicey in the early winter, as November was the warmest on record for Winnipeg.

But with a temperature drop in the latter half of December, “things started to freeze up pretty well” on the river, Thompson said. “Our earliest ever for opening the river trail was Dec. 31, so that was our goal, and we were going pretty well heading towards that goal.”

But then two huge dumps of snow around Boxing Day delayed the opening.

Maintenance crews reported, “snow is just this great insulator that actually prevents ice from forming really well,” and it’s “also a pain to move” off a precariously frozen river to boot.

Within about a week, the river trail opened to skaters on Jan. 9, earlier than the much delayed opening on Jan. 21, 2016, but later than the ten-year-best opening date of Dec. 19 in 2013.

There were a few sloppy days as temperatures rose last week. As of Sunday, Feb. 19, the trail closed again and, barring perfect conditions, it’s staying closed.

That means skaters were able to take to the river for a total of just 33 days this year – far fewer than the 68 skating days in 2015, and lower even than the previous low of just 44 days in 2008.

The 33 days the trail was open this year also featured a fair number days with above-normal temperatures, in January especially, which led to some slushy, choppy ice conditions.

Thomson said hope is not yet lost on extending this season.