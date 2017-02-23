City ready to review waste programs, no timeline for composting

It’s anyone’s guess when Winnipeggers will be able to push a green bin to the curb.

On Monday, the city’s environment committee will take a second crack at a vote to hire a consultant to review the current state of our garbage and recycling programs.

That vote was previously delayed at the request of committee chair Coun. Brian Mayes who sought more clarity from the city’s chief administrative officer.

In a report written for the committee, Daryl Doubleday, the city’s solid waste manager, says findings from the analysis would be presented to council in 2018.

He explains that the review will address the issue of organics pickup, but that any new initiatives or changes to the city’s waste collection services should wait until after the review is complete.

That means there's no timeline for when a citywide composting program could be introduced.

Water and waste staff report that organics make up 40 per cent of waste residents toss out and are the primary source of green house gas emissions from landfills.

In April 2016, council voted for staff to scrap the organics consultation plan they had prepared to go the public later that year, following an outcry from some councillors and residents about the potential cost of the program.

Council asked staff to create a plan broader than the three-tiered household service—which ranged from $55-$100 annually—they were proposing.

Earlier this month, Mayes explained that it makes more sense to review the current waste management strategy—approved in 2011 and scheduled for a five-year review—before the city decides what to do about composting.

When asked about the delay, Mayor Brian Bowman previously told reporters he expects cubrside composting to be up for debate during a set of consultations for the development of a community climate change action plan.

However, a report prepared by the climate change-working group, which calls for an action plan to be created, makes no mention of organics pick-up.