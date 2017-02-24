Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Feb. 24-26

Elle

A 16th feisty French feminist is left to die off the coast of Newfoundland before it was Newfoundland. Elle, a play based on Douglas Glover’s award-winning novel of the same name, tells the true story of Marguerite de La Rocque de Roberval, the niece of a French nobleman who worked under Jacques Cartier during his efforts to settle La Belle Province. Severn Thompson, who adapted the book for the stage, plays Marguerite in this mostly one-woman show that promises to be “both intense and funny,” according to the Praire Theatre Exchange. A standard adult ticket costs $25-50. It’s the play’s first weekend in Winnipeg, but it runs until March 12.

Prehistoric times in the ‘Peg

Big news for dinosaur nerds: You can embark on a prehistoric journey through the tale of the “lost giant of the cretaceous.” The Spinosaurus bears the title as the biggest dino ever discovered, even larger than the T. Rex. National Geographic’s own Nizar Ibrahim will walk Winnipeggers through the story of the spino’s discovery in Morocco more than half a century ago, the loss of its remains during the Second World War, and its rediscovery. Tickets start at $19 and are available on Ticketmaster. The show starts at the Centennial Concert Hall Sunday at 2 p.m.

Final Festival fix

It’s your last chance for Festival du Voyageur. It’ll be sunny, but likely less of a slushy mess this weekend with temperatures expected to stay sub-zero between now and then. Take your ice cleats and your poutine to the Pembina Tent on Friday for prog-rock band Moon Tan or the Riviere-Rouge Tent on Saturday for 90s-esque rap trio 3Peat.

Brazilian flair

The worldwide Carnaval festival is coming to Winnipeg for the first time. The city’s Brazilian community, in collaboration with Folklorama Talent and Culture Card, are hosting the night of Latin music, Capoeira and salsa-dancing at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre (MET) on Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets cost $10-15.

