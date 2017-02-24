Iqaluit folk-rockers the Jerry Cans break emotional language barriers

The best way to tell the stories of and for the Arctic is in Inuktitut, the language of the Inuit people.

That's according to Nancy Mike, featured Inuk throat singer and accordionist for the Iqaluit-based folk-rock band the Jerry Cans. The band will perform Friday night at the West End Cultural Centre.

Guitarist and vocalist Andrew Morrison, who is also Mike’s husband, sings almost exclusively in Inuktitut. On the phone from Iqaluit, Mike acknowledged the band faces a language barrier on tour.

“We get people who talk to us and say, ‘I really wish that I could understand the lyrics in these songs because I do feel what you’re trying to convey.’ They always say they can feel it, and they feel like they can understand on an emotional level,” said Mike. “But they don’t understand what we’re singing about, unless they of course speak Inuktitut.”

The Jerry Cans also include violinist Gina Burgess, bassist Brendan Doherty and drummer Steve Rigby.

“It’s a struggle for us as artists as well. We might be denied something, or we don’t get as much attention because we’re not singing in English,” said Mike.

“But we will always continue to sing in Inuktitut because we live in a place where it’s the main language, and that’s who we’re doing this for. We’re telling stories of what it’s like here.”

The title of their new album Inuusiq, means Life. “A lot of the songs talk about what it’s like to live up here in the North, and to be Inuk or to be a young person living here with the social issues that we face, the celebrations that we have, and the way that we live in Inuit culture.”

“I wasn’t educated on the history of where I lived until later on in my life, and so it became a learning curve. Understanding the history has brought me to a place where I’m very much more comfortable and proud to be who I am – an Inuk,” she said.