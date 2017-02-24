Bowman to deliver third state of the city address on Friday

Winnipeg’s mayor will deliver his third annual state of the city address on Friday.

The luncheon event, hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, gives Brian Bowman a platform to outline his vision for the city in 2017 in front of hundreds from the business community.

It’s also a chance for Bowman to drop a few hints of what’s in store for the year ahead.

For example, at last year’s speech he talked up the merits of bringing growth fees to the city and said he wanted the Public Safety Building demolished.

This will be Bowman’s second last address before the 2018 municipal election.

There will also be a conference call between Canada’s big city mayors, federal health minister Jane Philpott and public safety minister Ralph Goodale.

Earlier this month, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced a mayors’ task force leaders from 12 cities, including Winnipeg, to find a collaborative approach to prevent opioid deaths.

The task force, chaired by Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson, will have a tele-audience with the federal ministers to discuss how Ottawa’s efforts to stop overdose deaths falls in line with the front-line efforts in their cities, according to an FCM release.