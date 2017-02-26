Manitoba town grappling with how to spend surprise cash windfall

A Manitoba town boasting about 100 people is grappling with how to spend $55,000 annually thanks to two mysterious donors.

Though the set-up sounds straight out of a movie, the community of Minto, Man. — located about 2.5 hours west of Winnipeg — is grateful for “quite a gift,” said Lynn Flewitt, chairman of the local philanthropic foundation.

“This is certainly by and large the most money that we’ll ever be able to use, that’s for sure,” Flewitt said in a phone interview Friday.

Every year from now on, the tiny town will receive $55,000 from the Vancouver Foundation to be put toward “youth recreation.”

The hearty donation comes from Lloyd and Elsie Campbell, a couple from Vancouver who bequeathed $12 million to eight charitable organizations upon their deaths.

Seven of the charities are established to help youth in British Columbia, while the Minto School District was the lone Manitoba beneficiary.

The school district is now defunct, but left an impression on a young Lloyd Campbell, who grew up in Minto, leaving town in his 20s, Flewitt said.

“He must have had fond memories of his school days and the activities I guess that they did at that point in time,” he said, noting nearly no one in town remembers Campbell save for Flewitt’s 94-year-old uncle.

According to the Vancouver Foundation, Campbell left for Vancouver in the 1940s and developed land and property on the West Coast, including in Palm Springs. He also built million-dollar boats and several McDonald’s locations, a spokesman for the foundation said.

Campbell’s obituary said he died in 2005 and left behind the Lloyd and Elsie Campbell Foundation Fund to donate to eight charities “in perpetuity.” His wife died last year.

At a community meeting last week, locals rattled off ideas for how to use the money, said Flewitt. Repairing the local rink and the baseball diamond dugout are top of mind, as is building a whole new gymnasium.

The money must be spent on “youth recreation,” according to the Campbells’ wishes. The only trouble is there are only 41 youth who attend school in Minto, with fewer than that living in town.

Flewitt hopes the community will broaden the term “recreation” beyond sports and include arts and culture programming