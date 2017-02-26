Jones on Jets: Trade deadline speculation

The Winnipeg Jets have made things hard on General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff as the March 1 NHL trade deadline approaches.

While their hot-and-cold play has toyed with fans, it’s also positioned them in confusing territory standings-wise. They’re far from being the contenders some sports pundits imagined they’d be, but not a total bust, either.

The Jets are presently in a dead heat for the final wildcard playoff spot in the west, with a couple of holes to plug should they make the postseason, and a few relatively attractive assets they can benefit from moving if not — so what’s a GM to do?

Sell

If Chevy decides the math and rubbing a rabbit’s foot aren’t working out, he could pull the proverbial ‘chute on the 2016-17 season and become a seller at the deadline.

While player-for-player isn’t normally his style, there are a few expiring contracts he could offload while stocking the stables for next year’s race.

So if the Jets are a seller, who’s most likely to be sold? Here are the candidates:

1. Ondrej Pavelec

While he was never anything more than average during his time as Winnipeg’s starter, he’s an experienced NHL goalie nevertheless.

Most recently, in his brief call-up before injury in January, Pavelec helped steady a Jets team in tail spin, and showed what he could bring as a backup goalie.

His penchant for “timely saves” could be attractive to any team looking to add veteran depth to their crease for a playoff run, but his beefy contract ($3.9 million salary-cap hit) is a deterrent. If he moves, expect to see the Jets retain a good chunk of his pay.

Should Pavelec leave Winnipeg, Eric Comrie, 21, (who’s been getting a heap of starts for the Moose) and Connor Hellebuyck, 23, have the youth and skills to stand on guard reliably for years, but the Jets could still use a veteran in lieu or a replacement for Michael Hutchinson, who they’re likely to lose in this summer’s expansion draft.

2. Drew Stafford

‘Staffy’ played out of his mind when he got to Winnipeg via the blockbuster exchange that saw Evander Kane shipped to Buffalo.

Decent production (19 points in 26 games after the trade) earned him a two-year extension, which made sense at the time because it appeared he could hold down a top-six role while some prospects seasoned.

His point-earning dropped thereafter, unfortunately, and durability issues have kept him from all but 39 games this season. But when healthy, he has still played heavy minutes (averaging 13 minutes per night) and has 12 points on the year.

It has been a while since he tallied 52 and 50 points respectively through the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons in Buffalo, but he’s still one of the strongest depth forwards available, and more than a few teams could use one. Many outlets have reported the Jets are getting calls from multiple teams about Stafford, so the interest is apparently out there.

Offensive prospects like Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor, both 20, should be ready to compete for Stafford’s roster spot on the Jets next season, and have their best years ahead of them. If he moves, Cheveldayoff will likely want a draft pick in return.

3. Mathieu Perreault

Another veteran forward with offensive upside, Perreault, 29, has been steadily increasing his value of late.

Like Stafford, his production has dropped off since his arrival in Winnipeg, but he has shown flashes of his best self through his four last games. In that time he has recorded two goals, four assists, and 18 hits, looking very much like a player ready for the grind of playoff hockey.

However, moving Perreault is a bit more complicated because his next contract is already negotiated. He’s entering the tail end of a three-year deal, with a four-year extension signed last summer ready to kick in.

It might not seem like moving a playmaking veteran who can play up and down the forward corps makes sense, but while he’s playing well and his trade-stock is high, the Jets could get something for him — as opposed to keeping him and potentially losing him in the Las Vegas expansion draft for no return at all.

Bonus: Paul Postma

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has been quietly reliable as a depth defencemen, and more, as the Jets injuries piled up on the back end. Any team requiring a steady bottom pairing D for a playoff run could use him, but with those aforementioned injuries, it’s unlikely the Jets can afford to let him go right now.

Buy

If Cheveldayoff looks at the standings or at some optimistic tea leaves and decides the Jets are making a push for Lord Stanley’s cup, he could shift into uncharacteristic buying mode at the deadline.

In 2014 he moved on Jiri Tlusty and Lee Stempniak to add depth at the deadline, and any legitimate look at the playoffs could require he go shopping again.

It’s hard to speculate what Cheveldayoff would want most of all, but with defencemen and forwards due off injured reserved before a supposed playoff run, the one immediate need would be a goaltender.

That’s not because Hellebuyck isn’t ‘the guy.’ He’s on contract, skilled, will be protected from expansion and has had a fine year considering the workload he was given. It’s more because when he needed relief, neither Hutchinson nor Pavelec could really offer it. Playoff teams need good goaltending every night.

Ben Bishop, 30, is a big goalie who has been one of the best in the game at times during the past few seasons. In 2015-16, he finished with a 2.06 goals against average and .926 save percentage.

While he’s sharing time with a younger goalie this season, 22-year-old Andrei Vasilevskiy, Bishop has offered the Tampa Bay Lightening better-than-average relief efforts and a few solid stretches of play — something Hellebuyck and the Jets could use.

Marc-Andrew Fleury, Michal Neuvirth and Jimmy Howard could also be available, but Bishop seems most likely to move.

Stand pat

Deadline deals are risky, and Cheveldayoff is normally risk averse. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Jets GM is turned off by the added layer of risk associated with this summer’s expansion draft and chooses to do nothing at the trade deadline.