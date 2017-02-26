Manitobans 'Heho heroes' despite Festival du Voyageur's melty woes

Erratic weather may have rained on Winnipeg’s favourite wintery parade, but it didn’t dampen the joi de vivre, according to Festival du Voyageur Executive Director Ginette Lavack Walters.

While a winter that featured long periods of atypical warmth contributed to the shortest skating season on the Red River in a decade, Lavack Walters says it did little more than cancel river-based events and melt some snow sculptures at Fort Gibraltar.

Otherwise, “there was tremendous participation,” including “one of the strongest opening weekends” that the festival has seen, according to Lavack Walters.

“Certainly at Festival we want to have a beautiful site and try to create our winter wonderland, we’re known for our snow sculptures so when Mother Nature doesn’t co-operate you lose that,” she said. “But in Voyageur Park people were there, there were lineups, we had lots of folks on site.”

Plus, a new feature—the Festival Du Voyageur wood carving contest—sort of made up for the lack of snow sculpture.

“Really we just wanted to add a new element to the programming… reach out to new artists,” Lavack Walters said. “With the weather, in the end it did end up being a saving grace in one sense, because one visual element (snow sculptures) did go missing.”

Lavack Walters says the nearly “spring like” weather during the first weekend contributed to the strong attendance.

“People wanted to be outside,” she said, noting how, mild as it was, snow wasn’t being trucked into Voyageur Park as it was in 2012.

And although temperatures were back down to normal during the festival’s second weekend, it wasn’t so frigid and uncomfortable as past years, either.

Festival organizers couldn’t offer preliminary attendance numbers in time for publication, but Lavack Walters said the difference from one weekend to the next is normal.

“Last year, the second weekend was stronger than the first,” she said, explaining that’s typical of a long-running outdoor festival that spans so many days during this time of year. “This year the first (weekend) was stronger… we had nice numbers overall, lots of people here at Voyageur Park, but other events were negatively impacted by the nice weather… moved or cancelled outright, and that’s a let-down.”

Despite the weather hurdles, she said Manitobans still celebrated everything that makes the province’s Francophonie unique and embodied this year's theme: “Heho heroes.”