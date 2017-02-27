'It isn’t a stall tactic:' Mayes defends choice to sit on compost pick-up

A Winnipeg councillor is defending a committee’s decision to move ahead on a review of the city’s waste management, effectively delaying a curbside green bin program.

On Monday, the water and waste committee unanimously voted to hire a consultant to evaluate the city’s current garbage and recycling pick-up service, which is guided by a 2011 policy.

A staff report recommends the introduction of any new service—for example, organics collection—should be put off until the review is finished in 2018.

Last spring, city council voted for water and waste staff to bring forward a revised public engagement plan for compost pick-up.

“It isn’t a stall tactic,” said Coun. Brian Mayes, who chairs the committee.

He defended the approach by explaining staff will look at the issue of reducing the city’s output of greenhouse gases beyond solid waste diversion.

“It isn’t just compost or organics that cause greenhouse gas,” said Mayes.

He cited figures that show 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in Manitoba are produced by vehicles, and pointed to the city’s construction of bus rapid transit as one green initiative.

Mayes also said it’s worth waiting to see how the provincial and federal governments decide to roll out a carbon tax and what that would cost the city.

“If we only do the compost and parade around saying we’re great champions of the environment I don’t think we’re looking at it in a broad context.”

“Yeah, other cities do the organics, I’m not convinced that’s the best bang for our buck.”

Before the Monday vote, Mayes said the consultant would “inevitably” touch on curbside compost pick-up in the review.

He added that city staff are also working on a plan to roll out a separate set of consultations for the development of a community-wide climate change action plan, which will give residents a chance to talk about organics collection if they so choose.

“It would be environmentally advantageous to move forward with some sort of organics program and we’ll get some recommendations on that, however, let’s keep our eye on the bigger picture here,” said Mayes.