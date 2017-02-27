Black History Month should make us uncomfortable, says Winnipeg advocate

If Alexa Potashnik made you feel uncomfortable when talking about race this month, then she considers that the sign of a job well done.

As Black History Month draws to a close, Winnipeggers are preparing for a final local event on Tuesday — a double screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro at Cinematheque.

There will be a panel discussion between screenings moderated by Potashnik. The event sold out late on Monday.

In an interview Monday, Potashnik — who is the founder of Black Space Winnipeg and beat-boxes under the alias MC Woke — said making people uncomfortable is necessary to combat racism.

“I say uncomfortable specifically when we’re speaking in racial discourse, in hierarchies of race and power. People are bound to get uncomfortable when you’re talking about race and white people specifically, because they’re in a room that’s challenging their identity and their privilege for once,” she said.

“We want to really get people questioning, well why did you feel uncomfortable?” Potashnik said. “It turns a lot of people off, but I’m kind of past the point of having conversation that’s diluted.”

I Am Not Your Negro is a documentary directed by Raoul Peck and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson that revisits the Civil Rights Movement through the lens of acclaimed author James Baldwin.

The screenplay was adapted from the beginnings of a novel Baldwin intended to complete before his death in 1987. Remember This House would have chronicled the assassinations of three of Baldwin’s close friends, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

“It’s about contemporary racism in America, but those narratives in the film are universal for all black people in Western society,” said Potashnik.

Kelechi Asagwara, co-founder of ÉZÈ Studio, said he’s excited to catch the movie at Cinematheque Tuesday.

Asagwara had a busy February planning ÉZÈ Studio’s first-ever Black History Month event. The organization is focused on promoting black businesses, arts and culture.

Last week, they hosted Black Leaders of Tomorrow at Fleet Galleries, showcasing spoken word poets, musicians, artists and community activists.

At the Black History Month events he attended this year, Asagwara said youth were representing in droves.

“It definitely seemed like younger generations are getting more directly involved not just with attending, but with participating and doing things,” he said.

Showing support by attending events during Black History Month is important, Asagwara said, and so is coming to them with an open mind.

“I think it’s more about understanding a broader context of the country you live in, because black history is part of your country’s history,” he said.