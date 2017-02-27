Flooding risk remains high in southern Manitoba despite mild spell

WINNIPEG — Despite the recent mild weather, the risk of flooding remains fairly high in much of southern Manitoba.

A new flood outlook from the provincial government says some snow melted during a warm spell this month, reducing the amount of melting to come in the spring.

But the government says soil moisture continues to be high, and there is a risk of flooding along some sections of the Red, Souris, Pembina, Roseau and Lower Assiniboine rivers.

The province says with average weather over the next several weeks, agricultural land may flood but major roads such as Highway 75 south of Winnipeg will remain dry.

Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen says everything depends on precipitation, the speed of the snow melt and other weather factors in the coming weeks.