Confirmed mumps cases reach 176 in Manitoba as outbreak continues

The number of mumps cases continue to steadily climb in Manitoba, but experts say there’s not much that can be done about it.

There have been around 80 new cases reported between December 2016 and February to date, bringing this outbreak’s total to 176 confirmed cases.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) medical officer Dr. Bunmi Fatoye said the current outbreak is a continuation of one that began in Winnipeg “way back in October of last year (2016).”

The response from Manitoba Public Health and the WRHA included “public communication, media awareness… and education to healthcare providers.”

Beyond that, “we just have to wait and see, and have it kind of die off on its own.”

Dr. Fatoye said it’s typical for an outbreak to persist despite efforts because of the pervasive nature of the disease.

It spreads easily and “has a long incubation period,” which means symptoms take a long time to present themselves.

“As long as there are (new cases), as long as there is transmission, you can expect to see cases coming up,” Dr. Fatoye said.

Dr. Fatoye said outbreaks tend to circle around sports teams, workplaces, and schools.

“We’ve communicated with schools, we communicated with universities, colleges, sports organizations,” she said.

Winnipeg School Division spokesperson Radean Carter said there were “more than a dozen cases” around Grant Park High School in January, “but it’s slowed down there since then.”

In December, there were “a number of students" diagnosed with mumps at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus, according to a prepared statement, and Manitoba’s only Western Hockey League team, the Brandon Wheat Kings, also saw a member of their organization diagnosed with mumps.

But the U of M, as well as the U of W and other colleges, schools and sports teams, all had mumps preventative information before the outbreak continued.

Dr. Fatoye said as long as there is a “good number of susceptible people,” that’s how mumps outbreaks will go.

“Vaccines prevent infection… if you have 100 per cent vaccine coverage, there’s no susceptible person,” she said, noting that’s not often the case in any of those hot spots or in the general population. “If the vaccine has 85 per cent coverage, 15 per cent are still susceptible.”

She clarified that “no two outbreaks are ever the same,” and the saving grace in this case is that the confirmed cases “tend not to be complicated.”

“That’s very reassuring,” Fatoye said. “We’re not finding people developing complications and landing in hospitals… the severity has been low to date.”

People who think they might have mumps, or have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with mumps, should phone their health-care provider or phone Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 (toll-free) for more information.

If visiting a physician or health-care provider, it is best to call ahead and make an appointment so health-care staff can take steps to reduce the exposure of other people to the virus.