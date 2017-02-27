Wolseley bookstore doesn't need grease trap, but must use plastic plates: committee

The owner of a Wolseley cafe and bookstore is allowed to operate without a grease trap, so long as all food is served on plastic plates.

Bill Fugler of the Neighbourhood Bookstore and Cafe has been embroiled in a seven-year battle against city hall for enforcing a bylaw that states he must install a grease trap because his business serves food.

Under the city's sewer bylaw, all food service establishments must have a grease trap in order to prevent sewer backups.

Fugler has argued that's unecessary for his cafe because all food is prepared off-site and produces no fat.

In September 2016, he signed a waiver that granted an exemption from having to install a grease interceptor with special conditions.

On Monday, Fugler appeared before the city's water and waste committee to appeal one of the conditions that states he must use plastic cutlery plates and cups for food service.

"We now produce five times the garbage," he told committee councillors Brian Mayes, Ross Eadie and Scott Gillingham.

"We produce a huge amount of disposable garbage that we don't need. This is a real problem for the city, for the environment, and for business -- and it's unnecessary."

Fugler also highlighted the extra waste is a problem because Wolseley is the "granola belt" of the city.

The committee unanimously rejected his appeal.

"They can solve it by having the grease interceptor installed and they would never have to use disposable again," said Mayes, who chairs the committee.