Annual relay event adds beer mile sideshow

Blame Corey Gallagher.

David Hooper, race director of the Great Grain Wellness Relay, said Gallagher is more than partly responsible for a beer mile relay race being officially added to the event for the first time in its 35-year history.

“The beer mile has been getting a lot more exposure after (Gallagher) won the world record,” he said. “He certainly gave the event exposure across Canada but especially in Winnipeg.”

In 2015, Gallagher, who is from Winnipeg, set the world record of 4:54.38 in the event, which involves chugging a beer before each of four 400-metre laps around a track.

His record has since been eclipsed (4:34.35 is the new record), but he was second in the world at the last World Championship Beer Mile event, finishing in 4:48.62.

“That’s when I started thinking about adding it (to the relay),” Hooper explained.

The Great Grain Wellness Relay first took to the then-newly constructed Max Bell Centre track in 1983, where it’s still held today in order to bring runners together in advance of spring road racing.

The relay itself pits teams of five runners (and one lap counter) against each other in a two-hour-long race of successive 800-metre efforts from each team member. The team that runs farthest wins.

Hooper said there’s a “light social fundraiser” and beer garden afterwards, but normally a bit of a lull between the relay and that frivolity—the beer mile relay he’s adding is “a bit of an extra time filler.”

“It’s like a putting contest at a golf tournament, just a fun, novel event,” he said.

Last year Hooper piloted the two-person beer mile relay, which splits the work Gallagher and true beer milers do between two runners.

It’s still a mighty challenge to run fast with a belly full of beer, but Hooper said “luckily” no one saw their beer twice last year.

“We had the buckets strategically placed around the track but nobody found the need to use them,” he said, noting keeping last year’s iteration on the “down low” helped organizers cut their teeth and learn the logistics of hosting the zany event without a hitch.

In order to run the beer mile relay, runners have to be a part of a main event relay team and pay an added fee, which, like the rest of money raised, helps upport Kidsport Winnipeg.

Hooper said that was the best way to set it up.

The runners might be sore, “but they’re already thirsty at that point.”