Fargo doesn't see indication of 'Trump slump' in tourism numbers

“You want to know if Donald Trump is keeping Canadians from Fargo.”

Charley Johnson, the CEO for Fargo North Dakota’s visitor’s bureau, recognizes a Manitoba area code on his call display when he sees it.

He also knows the narrative of the ‘Trump slump,’ a supposed drop in tourism between Canada and the United States of America that's expected to persist for the duration of the new president’s time in office.

“I would be hard-pressed to find any indication,” Johnson said of the idea.

While it’s hard to parse out where Fargo’s visitors are coming from, he can estimate based on hotel occupancy rates whether there's a big uptick or drop from month-to-month or even year-to-year.

Nothing in those numbers suggests America’s commander-in-chief is any kind of tourism deterrent, according to Johnson.

“He was elected in November… December was off by 2.3 per cent, but then in January it’s up 5.4 per cent over the same time last year,” he said.

In January, overall occupancy was at 57.5 per cent, down from 61.5 per cent in 2015.

So overall, he knows there has been some drop in tourism, but he isn’t blaming a politician for it—he said the loonie's 76-cent value south of the border hurts more.

“More than anything else, we know that Canadian traffic down here has been greatly reduced by the strength of the U.S. dollar,” he said, noting the slight increase in January was actually encouraging to folks in Fargo and “maybe a sign it’s trickling back.”

Anecdotally, Johnson has heard some negative remarks about the prospect of visiting Trump’s United States, but he said “there are always a few people who will say things like that” no matter which political stripe accents the White House.

“We do some international marketing… trade shows… quite a few people want to talk about the election, they’ll say, “I don’t want to come there until the next election,” he said. “That comes and goes… More people will say that than actually act on it.”

For the most part, looking specifically at the relationship between Manitobans and North Dakota, he figures the people who are making that trip are making it regardless of power shifts in Washington—whether it’s for shopping, weddings, sports or other events.