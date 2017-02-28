Tiny Dancer's dark side: Love Lies Bleeding ballet an ode to Elton John

After four years away, Catherine Rutherford is making a hometown comeback onstage with the Alberta Ballet showcasing — of all things — her inner demon.

Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet is presenting Love Lies Bleeding by the Alberta Ballet from March 1-5 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The multimedia production is an ode to Sir Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, boasting 14 of their hits and lesser-known gems, and getting the stamp of approval from the flamboyant singer himself.

Rutherford is among a handful of the Alberta Ballet’s dancers who are alumni from the RWB. She described Love Lies Bleeding as “very dark” and “seductive.”

The story follows a main character, Elton Fan, through a series of life obstacles and battles with his inner demons, namely addictions to drugs and suppressing his homosexuality. Rutherford plays one of the nasty demons, figuratively speaking.

“I really love my role as playing one of the demons. I think my favourite song that we perform is Have Mercy on the Criminal,” she said. “I think it’s when the demons get to be the most evil and it’s really a kind of pinnacle moment for the Elton Fan character.”

Elton John approached the Alberta Ballet himself after hearing about the company’s 2007 production of The Fiddle and the Drum, which focused on Joni Mitchell’s music.

“It tells you a lot about a pop singer when he comes into town and he wants to know who the ballet dancers are and what they’ve been doing,” said artistic director Jean Grand-Maître, who choreographed Love Lies Bleeding.

The company rushed a DVD of their Mitchell performance over to the rock star while he was touring in Calgary. He liked what he saw and a few months later, Grand-Maître was visiting the bathrobe-clad performer during a break in his shows in Las Vegas. They brainstormed ideas for his own custom production.

Grand-Maître — who has also choreographed dance collaborations with Sarah McLachlan and k.d. lang — said he doesn’t like starting to plan numbers before meeting the celebrities they're about.

When they met, John encouraged him to focus on the good and the bad elements of his life story.

“He said to me, ‘Well the fact is, I almost died quite a few times (after battling addictions),’” Grand-Maître remembered. “He’s one of those pop singers who survived and didn’t just die in a gutter. This is what I thought was fascinating.”

“What was interesting is he didn’t want me to talk about his triumphs and his big successes, 40 million albums there and 30 million albums here. No, he wanted to talk about the causes he’s raising money for today, which are addictions, eating disorders, alcoholism, repression (and) bullying.”

John gave Love Lies Bleeding his stamp of approval, allowing the Alberta Ballet to take the show on the road.

Audiences can expect Broadway influences, pointe work, "Cirque du Soleil-type flying" and pure cabaret and jazz influences, Grand-Maître said, with some drag queens, gladiators and “all kinds of erotic figures appearing,” too.

“If you’re not provocative, you’ve missed the boat,” the choreographer said. “(John) is so over the top that we were allowed to do whatever we wanted and it kind of works well.”