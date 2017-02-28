'Roller coaster' mix of snow and rain in Manitoba's spring forecast

Manitoba’s flood risk, according to the province, hinges heavily on this spring’s precipitation levels—and if meteorologists are correct, that means the risk is high.

On Monday, the Hydrologic Forecast Centre released the first formal flood outlook of 2017, painting an ominous picture.

Apparently one of the snowiest winters on record combined with an early thaw has saturated soil and primed areas along the Red River, lower Assiniboine River, Souris River and Rosseau River for flooding.

Forecasters said “normal precipitation” in March could contribute to high runoff levels—but The Weather Network's meteorologist, Kelly Sonnenburg, says signs are pointing to “above normal precipitation” throughout the spring months.

“Precipitation levels are going to be a bit of a concern,” Sonnenburg said.

She explained how warmer temperatures in the southeastern United States and Arctic air in northern portions of Canada “battling it out” creates an “active storm track.”

Those contrasting air masses, as well as sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico trending above normal, “means when systems do develop they’ll draw lots of moisture up from the Gulf,” Sonnenburg said.

“That means more moisture is locked into those systems, and when they come for (southern Manitoba) they’ll dump a lot of moisture. That’s a concern for spring.”

A Colorado low like that which rained down on Ontario Tuesday could bring “all types of precipitation” to Manitoba through March and April.

Sonnenburg said Manitoba’s spring will also continue to exhibit “roller coaster” temperatures, fluctuating between springlike warmth and wintery lows.

“Overall we’re looking at near normal temperatures…. March is going to start out a little bit low, a little bit sluggish, and remind us winter is not over yet,” she said. “So there’s some snow in the forecast, temperatures trending just below seasonal to start.”

Into April and May, “temperatures are going to increase and feel more springlike,” in some cases trending above seasonal norms.

“Overall, with that fluctuation, we think temperatures will remain close to seasonal,” Sonnenburg said.

Still, the “sluggish” start to spring could mean any ground that wasn’t already over-saturated might be too cold to absorb any of the forecasted precipitation, and therefore further contribute to flood risk.