Students at Winnipeg high school sent home after 'pepper-like' spray in washroom
WINNIPEG — Students at a Winnipeg high school were sent home after a ‘pepper like spray’ was released inside one of the school’s washrooms.
A spokesperson for the Pembina Trails School Division said it happened over the lunch hour at Fort Richmond Collegiate.
No students were directly sprayed.
The school division says staff acted quickly by closing off the area where the spray was released and opening windows.
Classes were cancelled for the day.
The incident has been reported to Winnipeg police.
(CTV Winnipeg)
