Transit union wants fare collection ‘out of the hands’ of drivers to make trips safer

The City of Winnipeg needs to better protect bus drivers from the daily abuse they experience on the job, says the head of the transit union.

John Callahan, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, urged city hall’s public works committee to act immediately to improve transit safety for bus operators, saying there would be fewer conflicts with passengers if drivers were no longer responsible for fare collection.

He also pitched the installation of live monitors on buses and said the department could make schedules more predictable so frustrated passengers don’t take it out on drivers.

“I would love to see fare collection taken out of the hands of the operators because there are too many unclear policies,” Callahan told the committee Tuesday.

“It starts as a simple conflict, a simple verbal dispute which can quickly escalate into a physical altercation."

Transit safety has been up for debate since police confirmed that 58-year-old transit driver Irvine Jubal Fraser was stabbed to death at the end of his shift on Valentine’s Day at the University of Manitoba.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, is facing is facing charges including second-degree murder, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

Dave Wardrop, the city’s chief transportation and utilities officer, said it was the first time a driver was killed on the job following an altercation.

In the wake of the tragedy, the committee called for an information report detailing all the transit safety measures currently in place.

Callahan said the report is a good first step, but called its 90-day deadline “unacceptable.”

He said drivers are assaulted on a daily basis, both physically and psychologically.

In fact, two threats were made against drivers this past weekend, he told committee councillors Marty Morantz, Devi Sharma and Matt Allard.

Callahan believes more in-depth training for drivers and public awareness initiatives about transit policy are needed to avoid future disputes.

“Conflict starts because of unclear policy and there’s lots of those in the transit system,” he said, pointing out how people are still unclear on how to open the rear doors on buses.