'It’s okay not to be okay:' Hundreds of Winnipeg youth aim to bust mental health stigma

A youth-led movement to bust mental health stigma is steadily growing in Winnipeg, with hundreds of students expected to attend the group's third major event Wednesday.

Loizza Aquino, founder of the group behind the movement, Peace of Mind 204, said the number of students engaged in positive discourse has “multiplied by a lot” in the past year alone.

Aquino said the growth is critical to the group’s mission, “letting people know getting help is okay… talking about (mental illness) is okay.

“It’s okay not to be okay, but it’s not okay to do nothing about it.”

She started the group—and the conversation—after she lost her best friend to suicide in 2015.

That’s when she and more than 100 students, parents and teachers gathered to share their experiences with mental illness at the first Youth Against Mental Illness Stigma (YAMIS) summit.

“That first one was just Garden City students, Oak Park, St. John's and a few students from other schools came alone,” she said, noting the second event in April 2016 added a few more schools. “As we kept getting bigger, schools wanted to send buses and get involved.”

For Wednesday’s third iteration of YAMIS, which features a line-up of young artists and speakers, she’s expecting “around 650 to 700 people to come,” based on reservations.

“For something that only started a year and a half ago that’s super good,” Aquino said, adding that more significant than the event’s growth is number of schools with upstart groups, “creating a safe space to talk about mental health issues.”

“Schools are getting inspired by when these young people get together, so they want to do the same thing between big events,” she said. “It allows people to be continuous with the conversation going on and keep awareness up as well.”

Peace of Mind 204 is also now officially registered as a non-profit group, and their events are still “100 per cent youth led” from top to bottom.

Aquino believes that’s part of what loans the movement strength and staying power.