Protesters rally against proposed newcomer application fee

Concerned citizens rallied at the Manitoba legislature Wednesday to protest proposed changes to the province's newcomer application process.

The changes to the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) would include the addition of a $500 non-refundable fee starting in April for would-be immigrants.

The fee would apply to those who have entered an “expression of interest” pool the government designed, saying they want to be contacted when their preferred lines of work becomes available in Manitoba.

“We don’t know how this fee will speed up the backlog that they’re claiming is happening in the office,” said Anthony Huynh, an organizer with the Save the MPNP Coalition.

“I think they’re saying that this will speed up the process and help bring people here, but they don’t really specify (how),” he said. “Many have argued that this is sort of Winnipeg’s own version of the Trump wall, because we’re making immigration more difficult for newcomers.”

In a November news release, the provincial government announced an overhaul of the MPNP system, with a focus on fast-tracking skilled workers and entrepreneurs’ applications.

Last week, in an interview with Metro, Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart said the province’s goal is to eliminate its backlog of about 1,200 MPNP applications by April 1.

Zita Somakoka’s uncle has been in that queue for about two years, she said in an interview Wednesday.

He's trying to immigrate from Guinea and she's trying to get him set up with an analyst job in his preferred field of economics.

Somakoka said it’s difficult for would-be immigrants to secure job offers from abroad and the government shouldn’t expect all immigrants to be able to do so.