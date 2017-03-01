Eadie quits Manitoba Taxicab Board, cites attempts to court Uber

Coun. Ross Eadie is stepping down as a member of the Manitoba Taxicab Board.

The Mynarksi councillor announced his resignation in a message sent to board members, city council and reporters on Wednesday.

Eadie, who is the council representative on the board, attributes part of his decision to step down to Mayor Brian Bowman's recent comments surrounding Uber.

"He did not communicate what so ever with me before giving the impression simply bringing in Uber will somehow make a big city," Eadie said in his letter of Bowman.

"Without communicating with him, I don’t even know if he knows anything about the possible regression of taxi service to Winnipeggers if not handled properly."

In his letter, Eadie encourages Bowman to sit on the board himself on behalf of council.

Eadie also says he's resigning because of a recent disagreement with board chairman Randy Williams over the issue of transportation network companies, such as Uber and Lyft.

He said the board is attempting to change some of the criteria around the executive car class that would allow Uber drivers to register under that category.

"We cannot create a two tier, dysfunctional taxi industry. Safety and one’s ability to make a living are very important components to Winnipeggers."

According to Williams, an executive car is a vehicle with a carpet, air conditioning, power windows and cloth or leather seats.

“They are already licensed and they don’t have meters, they have a variable rate they can charge, so we already have the model in the City of Winnipeg,” he said in an interview Monday.