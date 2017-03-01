Colorado marijuana legalization expert coming to Winnipeg

If money doesn't grow on trees, does it grow on plants with long, skinny leaves?

Winnipeg’s business community will ponder the implications of Canada’s impending cannabis legalization, and the industry it will create, at an upcoming chamber of commerce event March 17.

“When it becomes the law, it’s the law—and we need to figure out how to make it work,” said Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce President Loren Remillard.

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government poised to introduce legislation for legalization this spring, as flashily promised during his election campaign, Remillard said there’s much to consider.

“Beyond the new industry itself—with its regulations and revenue—there are issues raised for human resource professionals, doctors, banks, law enforcement,” he said.

That’s why he has invited Jeannine Machon, owner of Colorado-based marijuana retailer CMT Labs and an expert on the subject matter, to speak to chamber members.

“It’d be foolish to not look at the Colorado ‘test case’ to see what’s worked in their cities,” Remillard said.

Machon was a founding member of the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, which according to a chamber release, “provided influential input when Colorado changed its laws in 2013."

She’ll speak on hot topic issues like edible labelling, bank service for the industry, and how regulations can evolve.

“Honestly, the problem with the rules in Colorado is they change at least once a year, if not twice,” she said in a prepared statement.