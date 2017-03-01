News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets trade Drew Stafford to Boston Bruins for sixth-round pick in 2018

WINNIPEG — Veteran winger Drew Stafford was traded by the Winnipeg Jets to the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.

Winnipeg got a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft in return.

Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games with the Jets this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent.

The 31-year-old Stafford has 179 goals and 213 assists over his 11-year career. He's played for Buffalo and Winnipeg.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Winnipeg Jets, NHL, sports

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...