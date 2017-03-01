Winnipeg Jets trade Drew Stafford to Boston Bruins for sixth-round pick in 2018
WINNIPEG — Veteran winger Drew Stafford was traded by the Winnipeg Jets to the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline.
Winnipeg got a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft in return.
Stafford has four goals and nine assists in 40 games with the Jets this season. He is a pending unrestricted free agent.
The 31-year-old Stafford has 179 goals and 213 assists over his 11-year career. He's played for Buffalo and Winnipeg.
