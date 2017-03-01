West End witchcraft storeowner calls for end to 'hate crime' vandalism

The owner of a West End pagan store whose store windows were broken “again” this week has a message for her tormentors, who she believes target her for her religious beliefs.

“Allow yourself to be educated with the realities of different spiritual practices—if you don’t want to be educated, that’s perfectly fine, but what’s not fine is trying to suppress people’s access to their own spiritual places,” said Dominique Smith, owner of Elemental Book & Curiosity Shop.

Smith, who identifies as a witch, offers supplies for those who practice witchcraft, paganism, or other earth-based spirituality out of the shop.

But since the very week she began doing so in October 2010, she has been inundated with harassment—which is why she believes she’s the victim of a hate crime.

“Right from the very beginning it started,” she said. “Religious pamphlets came daily telling us witchcraft is evil and all of these things… From organizations that identify as Christian, telling us we need to repent.”

It escalated gradually, but the religious messaging turned into after-hours vandalism before long, and soon became the norm.

“Hundreds of incidents of vandalism, urine, spit… We’ve been egged, I’ve had so many things happen that I’ve forgotten some of it,” Smith said, noting she once had to board up her door after it was destroyed.

The windows of her store were smashed for the first time in 2012 and twice since, most recently Sunday night.

In most cases, she just cleans or fixes it up herself, and when it’s bad she makes a complaint to the police, but she said their response does not fit the crime.

“I’ve been told by the police that it’s a low priority, it is considered mischief, there’s no threat of harm,” she said, noting it’s not “just mischief” because neighbouring businesses don’t receive the same treatment. She thinks it’s something more sinister.

“It absolutely without a doubt a hate crime,” she said.

The Criminal Code defines a hate crime involving property as mischief “based on bias, prejudice or hate based on religion, race, colour or national or ethnic origin.”