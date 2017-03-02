Business owners transform Old Market Square into (test) skating rink

Residents working, living or simply walking by Old Market Square will notice a new addition to the Exchange District.

A rink has popped up, but don’t grab your skates and lace up quite yet, explains Nick Van Seggelen, a managing partner at Bodegoes and one of two minds behind the project.

The other is Mike Del Buono, owner of King and Bannatyne.

Van Seggelen said the rink is a test run to see if it’s feasible to build in future winters– an idea that has been batted around for several years.

Being a nearby business owner and board member on the Exchange District BIZ, he says he recognizes the benefit of having winter programming at The Cube, which serves as a popular entertainment venue in the summer, but dies out in winter.

A skating rink is just one part of that, Van Seggelen explains, saying there's opportunity for partnerships with organizers at Festival Du Voyageur and The Forks to bring new activities to the square.

From music shows to curling bonspiels, “the opportunities are endless,” he said.

Van Seggelen underlines the need for a rink by pointing out the number of residents that now call the Exchange home compared to several years ago.

“It’s just something that the neighbourhood and community can utilize.”

As of Wednesday, Van Seggelen says residents are not yet invited for a skate on the rink, but says stay tuned for more updates next week.

So far, they’ve heard nothing but compliments from residents, Van Seggelen said.

But the big test will come as spring arrives.

He said they need to see if the site has the proper drainage to handle the melt, and if the stones or grass underneath is at all damaged.

“You don’t know until you do it,” said Van Seggelen.

In August 2016, the city’s committee on protection, community services and parks instructed city staff to work with the Exchange BIZ to figure out details for a skating rink in Old Market Square.