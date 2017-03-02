Proposed Manitoba law would give child advocate more powers

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is giving the province's children's advocate new powers to investigate and report on services to young people.

A bill now before the legislature would end a restriction on the advocate's mandate that focuses only on the child welfare system.

The bill would allow the advocate to investigate how children and young adults are treated in the justice system, in health care and other areas.

The legislation would also give the advocate more independence from the government and new powers to investigate serious injuries as well as deaths.

Families Minister Scott Fielding says the advocate will also get new authority to issue public reports.