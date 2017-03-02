Proposed Manitoba law would give child advocate more powers
The new rules would allow the provincial advocate to investigate how children and young adults are treated in the justice system, in health care, and more.
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is giving the province's children's advocate new powers to investigate and report on services to young people.
A bill now before the legislature would end a restriction on the advocate's mandate that focuses only on the child welfare system.
The bill would allow the advocate to investigate how children and young adults are treated in the justice system, in health care and other areas.
The legislation would also give the advocate more independence from the government and new powers to investigate serious injuries as well as deaths.
Families Minister Scott Fielding says the advocate will also get new authority to issue public reports.
The bill is based on recommendations from the public inquiry into the death of five-year-old Phoenix Sinclair, who was beaten to death after falling through the cracks of the child welfare system.
