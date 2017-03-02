News / Winnipeg

Proposed Manitoba law would give child advocate more powers

The new rules would allow the provincial advocate to investigate how children and young adults are treated in the justice system, in health care, and more.

Phoenix Sinclair is shown in a family photo released by the Commission of Inquiry looking into her 2005 death. Kim Edwards, who looked after Phoenix Sinclair during part of her short life, told an inquiry into the girl's death that her legacy must be one of hope and renewal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS / Handout

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is giving the province's children's advocate new powers to investigate and report on services to young people.

A bill now before the legislature would end a restriction on the advocate's mandate that focuses only on the child welfare system.

The bill would allow the advocate to investigate how children and young adults are treated in the justice system, in health care and other areas.

The legislation would also give the advocate more independence from the government and new powers to investigate serious injuries as well as deaths.

Families Minister Scott Fielding says the advocate will also get new authority to issue public reports.

The bill is based on recommendations from the public inquiry into the death of five-year-old Phoenix Sinclair, who was beaten to death after falling through the cracks of the child welfare system.

 

