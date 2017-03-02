Manitoba officials ask feds to help asylum seekers in Emerson

Manitoba's education minister is calling on Ottawa to act faster in helping the province cope with what's expected to be a rise in the number of asylum seekers crossing the border.

According to the United Way, 169 people entered the province illegally on foot from the U.S. so far this year.

The provincial minister responsible for immigration, Ian Wishart, says he’d like to see more phone calls and in-person meetings happening between the province and the federal government to coordinate plans.

“Right now writing letters from the Premier to the Prime Minister and back and forth is not a very working relationship. We need to have a relationship at the officials-level that can make things happen,” Wishart told Metro.

“We’re trying to impress on the federal government that we see this as an issue that they should be paying attention to and that there potentially could be much larger numbers (of asylum seekers) in the future.”

At a United Way press conference held Thursday, Abdi Ahmed, coordinator for Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, said he doesn’t believe the swell of asylum seekers will stop anytime soon.

“We’re going to get more. It doesn’t mean that more has to be a problem for us,” Ahmed said. “This is something that we have to live with as a society and something that we have to respond to as a community.”

“The majority of Somali community members, which I belong to, are hosting people in their own homes. Personally I have two people who I’m hosting in my home and every community member has people they’re hosting,” he said.

The United Way announced a new website where members of the community can donate to help asylum seekers on Thursday: helprefugees.ca.

Connie Walker, CEO of United Way, emphasized the strain their 23 partner agencies are under when it comes to helping newcomers and refugees.