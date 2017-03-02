'I really like to help people:' Refugee opens home to asylum seekers arrived in Winnipeg

Sitti Ali says she does not miss her first home.

She doesn't elaborate on why to reporters, but the recently-arrived refugee appears to be adjusting well to life in Winnipeg.

The 28-year-old refugee from Djibouti walked to Canada through Emerson, Man. in November, after flying to the U.S. She spent two months in Denver before taking a bus to Minnesota.

Ali said she heard people were finding their way to Manitoba through Minnesota and she yearned to make the trip.

She took a bus to Grand Forks and from there, took a taxi to the border where she met another group of six venturing to make the same Emerson trek.

Ali walked with three other women, two men and an eight-month-old baby for seven hours one night starting at 7 p.m., she said.

When they arrived in Canada, "I was the only one there who spoke English so I called 911 (and) said, 'We are refugees,'" she remembered.

Ali shared her story at a morning press conference where the United Way announced support for asylum seekers in the form of a website: helprefugees.ca.

After about three months in Winnipeg, Ali said she is also looking to give back.

She's volunteering at Welcome Place helping other refugee claimants file their paperwork and opening her own home to newcomers.

"I started welcoming people to my house -- families, people that Welcome Place doesn't have enough accommodations (for)," Ali said.

Right now, she has 11 people staying in her home temporarily. The most she's hosted is 18.

"So I really like to help people in any kind of way. If Welcome Place gives me a job, that's fine," she said, with a laugh.