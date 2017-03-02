Competing rallies show free speech is 'alive and well' in Winnipeg

Competing rallies will be vying for Winnipeggers’ attentions on Saturday, showing free speech is "alive and well" locally, according to one human rights professor.

The first rally, organized by the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens, drew ire from an anti-fascist activist group online. FF1 - Fascist Free Treaty 1 then created its own rally to oppose the coalition’s.

Both rallies are scheduled to begin between 11:30 a.m. and noon at City Hall on Saturday.

The Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens opposes M-103, a motion put forth by Ontario MP Iqra Khalid to condemn Islamophobia and study religious discrimination in all forms.

In a phone interview Wednesday, the group’s Montreal-based creator Georges Hallak said he’s helping organize concurrent marches in 66 cities across the country to protest the motion.

“I’m talking to many people and they’re just not happy. Anyone that talks about (M-103) is threatened and called an ‘Islamophobe,’ a word that doesn’t exist in the dictionary,” Hallak said.

(The word does exist in the dictionary and according to Merriam-Webster means someone with an “irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam or people who practice Islam.”)

Hallak said the Winnipeg rally will be a peaceful demonstration with anti-Justin Trudeau signs, Canadian flags and singing of the national anthem. He’s hoping participants will distribute pamphlets promoting free speech and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The Concerned Citizens’ march doesn’t seem to be attracting many interested participants in Winnipeg, according to its online event listing. The Facebook invitation list for the event is no longer listed publicly, though earlier this week it said only 11 people were attending.

“Quebec has an organizer in every city. People are really into it. I don’t know what the story is with the rest of Canada,” Hallak said. “I think they’re scared. And it’s enough of this being scared that we can’t even talk about Islam.”

Hallak said he’s worried M-103 is a first step toward Muslims enacting Sharia law in Canada -- even though there is no mention of Sharia law in the motion.

Hallak, a Christian immigrant from Lebanon who sells comic books online, said he’s worried the government is muzzling Canadians' abilities to critique faith and “elevating Islam over any other belief in Canada.”

Omar Kinnarath, a Winnipeg-based salesman and organizer with FF1 - Fascist Free Treaty 1, shot down Hallak’s reasoning point blank.

“Groups like the CCCC, they’re only bringing out the extreme interpretation of Islam and painting all Muslims with that one brush. They’re not taking into account everyday Muslims like me,” Kinnarath said.

“They have some sort of fear that our country is going to be under Sharia law, which is impossible because Muslims are a minority here.”

Kinnarath said his group is enlisting poets, performers and respected members of the local Muslim community to speak at their rally. Nearly 500 people have indicated they’ll be attending on Facebook.

“As a community we have to come out and say, that’s not our way of thinking. That’s not in line with our values. We believe in diversity and inclusion,” he said. “We love our Muslim community, we love our Muslim family and you guys can try (protesting) somewhere else because it’s not going to fly on Treaty One territory.”

Kristi Kenyon, an assistant human rights professor at the University of Winnipeg’s Global College, said if anything, the duelling rallies show freedom of expression is “quite alive and well in Canada.”

“(M-103) is one person’s motion. These are the words that they have chosen. People are certainly at liberty to disagree,” Kenyon said.