Winnipeg educators gearing up to teach residential school history better

Winnipeg educators could soon be better equipped to teach students about the painful history of residential schools thanks to a new locally-developed workshop.

‘Facing History and Ourselves,’ a group that specializes in helping instructors broach challenging subject matter “in a way that empowers” students will offer a brand new professional development session to teachers on Mar.4.

“We really want teachers to be able to delve deeply into this content and create a safe space where students can engage in the conversation,” said Leora Schaefer, the director of the group’s Toronto office.

“Educators need to realize they are at the forefront of reconciliation… their students, they’re the future leaders of Canada.”

Schaefer, who was born in Winnipeg, is returning to the keystone province to lead the workshop with the help of local Indigenous leader Theodore Fontaine, who also crafted a resource book called Stolen Lives for the course and classrooms across Canada.

Schaefer said his involvement is important to the process, and that the workshop couldn’t be run “without an elder in the community.”

“It’s such important, sensitive content, it needs to be done respectfully,” she said.

Schaefer, says she became involved with the project almost a decade ago when teaching a similar workshop on Chilean history.

She recalled that a participant challenged her, saying “how dare” she talk about those subjects when Canadians don’t even learn or talk about their own country’s dark past.

“She called me out… I knew that it was true, that this was needed,” Schaefer said.

Since then, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada released a report that reaffirmed education surrounding residential schools should improve, and “it became very clear that we needed the resource and Canadian content."

But Schaefer said it had to be done “authentically,” which is why Fontaine was involved from the start.

“He’s an Indigenous leader, elder, educator, residential school survivor… he helped guide us (in crafting the workshop) and now he’ll be teaching,” she said.

The course includes a “poignant foreword” about Fontaine’s own residential school experience from 1948-1960.

In a prepared statement, one TRC commissioner, Dr. Marie Wilson, called the new resource “a well-researched and provocative new tool… that can help (students) explore new pathways to ongoing reconciliation.”

Schaefer said that’s the idea.