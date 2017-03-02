Winnipeg police ID suspect in case of stolen Jets gear

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect believed to be connected to a string of downtown break and enters.

On Thursday, police announced they are searching for Grant Alex Morrisseau, who's wanted on charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000 and other court breaches.

Police say that on Feb.27, a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and stole a pair of grey Blue Bombers sweat pants with the words, 'Sideline Authentic,' down the left calf and a pair of white Jordan shoes.

Police alerted media to the incident last week, circulating surveillance pictures of the suspect.

They believe he changed into the stolen clothing and broke into several commercial offices in the 300 block of Graham Avenue.

The items he stole includes a laptop, a tablet and a number of inactive iPhones.

Police believe he also took a one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket, with the right sleeve signed by Dale Hawerchuk and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey.

According to a release issued Thursday, police say two female suspects have been arrested in connection to the case and some of the stolen property has been found.

They credit some of the progress made in the investigation to Centreline, a new safety strategy by police.