Lost a chunk of cash? Winnipeg police want you to pick it up
Police believe the large sum of money is connected to a north end business.
Are you the rightful owner of a large sum of money that was recently lost? If so, Winnipeg police would like you to give them a call.
On Thursday, police said they are looking for someone to claim the cash believed to be connected to a north end business.
You have until April 11 to do so, otherwise police say they will dispose of it.
If you are the owner of the money, police say you will have to prove it and that any cash expended on advertising trying to find you will be deducted from the total amount.
